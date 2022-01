Jordan Davis and the Georgia Bulldogs’ defense didn’t do a great job of stopping Alabama QB Bryce Young in the SEC Championship Game. The Heisman Trophy winner only ran 3 times for 40 yards, but he did score a touchdown as a runner. And, he kept several plays alive with his legs while throwing for 421 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO