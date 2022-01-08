Packers vs. Lions: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 18

Week 18 might have a preseason-like feel to it. Well, at least for the Green Bay Packers, it will.

Green Bay’s starters are expected to play some against the Detroit Lions despite clinching the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye a week ago. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were immediate spokesmen for the idea following the team’s clinching-win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Matt LaFleur has confirmed the starters will play, but no one knows how much. It could be a quarter, or, it could be a half until we see Jordan Love take the field. Many were excited at the possibility of Love taking on former Packers quarterback Tim Boyle to close out the year, however, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell announced Friday that Jared Goff is probable to play.

If no one gets hurt, that is a win for Green Bay. This game is essentially meaningless since they are guaranteed a week’s rest before finding out their opponent in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Lions, on the other hand, would like to finish the year by playing some good football that will hopefully carry over into 2022.

Let’s take a look at some key matchups that will hopefully keep you engaged this week.

Packers OL Josh Myers vs Lions DL Alim McNeil

The Packers’ rookie center will make his return this week after missing most of the season with a knee injury. Myer was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft and immediately won the job as the starting center. He played well before suffering a knee injury in Week 6 over the Chicago Bears. Myers had one of his better performances of the season against Detroit back in Week 2. He can use this week to get ready for the playoffs by going up against another promising rookie in McNeil.

Packers QB Jordan Love vs. Lions Defense

It will be great to get another look at Love, even if it’s for a half. He probably has a bad taste in his mouth stemming from a chaotic debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. Love basically had no chance to establish any type of rhythm while the Chiefs sent blitz after blitz. The Lions’ pass rush has been absent for most of the year, but they could take the Steve Spagnuolo approach and send the kitchen sink once Love enters the game. Hopefully, Love can take some meaningful snaps so Green Bay can evaluate how far he has come in Year 2.

Packers OLB Preston Smith vs Lions OL

If anyone is going to take their snaps seriously on Sunday, it’s Smith. He has another $750,000 bonus waiting for him if he can record one more sack to reach 10 on the season. Smith failed to get a sack in Week 2 against the Lions, but he did log three pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. However, the Lions are still unsure who will be playing at left tackle. Tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell are on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a chance to be activated in time for Sunday’s game. If not, Smith has a good chance of earning some extra coin if he finds himself rushing against a backup.

Packers CB Chandon Sullivan vs Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

The brother of Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown has been on a tear of late. In his last five games, St. Brown has logged 43 receptions for 451 yards and five touchdowns, including one rushing touchdown. Detroit could have a legitimate playmaker at slot receiver if St. Brown can continue to build off his recent success. With Green Bay’s defensive starters also set to play, Sullivan will have to put together a good performance if he hopes to slow down St. Brown.