Crown the Empire have parted ways with drummer Brent Taddie. They posted a statement about the split on their social media. "After many wonderful years of friendship, adventures, and non-stop touring together worldwide, Crown the Empire and Brent Taddie have parted ways. While it is sad for us to see Taddie leave and move on to other things in life, this decision was made amicably between the members as it was understood that people's interests change over time," the band wrote.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO