NBA

Magic vs. Pistons: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Saturday

By Cody Taylor
 1 day ago
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 8
  • Time: 7 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit

Magic at Pistons notable injuries:

Orlando: Cole Anthony (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) and Franz Wagner (ankle) are questionable. Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Robin Lopez (health and safety protocol), E’Twaun Moore (knee) and Jalen Suggs (thumb) are out.

Detroit: Jerami Grant (thumb), Frank Jackson (health and safety protocol), Isaiah Livers (foot), Kelly Olynyk (knee), Jamorko Pickett (two-way contract) and Chris Smith (two-way contract) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic:

  • F Franz Wagner
  • F Wendell Carter Jr.
  • C Mo Bamba
  • G Gary Harris
  • G Cole Anthony

Detroit Pistons:

  • F Saddiq Bey
  • F Hamidou Diallo
  • C Isaiah Stewart
  • G Killian Hayes
  • G Cade Cunningham

