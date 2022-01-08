ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Stephen Silas reveals latest injury update on Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas on Friday said that rookie Alperen Sengun will miss at least another week of action due to a sprained right ankle.

Sengun suffered the injury on Dec. 31 in a loss to the Miami Heat after he appeared to turn his right ankle in the first half. The Rockets initially said Sengun was questionable to return but he would leave the game and not come back.

The 16th pick has missed each of the last four games due to the injury. Silas said that he returned to the court on Friday for the first time to put up some shots but is not close to getting back into game action.

He is getting closer but he has still got a little ways to go. Today was actually the first day he has done anything. He has been doing conditioning and treatment but today was the first day he did anything on the floor so I’d say another week and evaluate.

Silas said at the time that the injury was not considered day-to-day and that Sengun would be evaluated on a week-by-week basis. The team has taken a cautious approach to injuries this season so it is reasonable to think they will not rush Sengun back into action too quickly.

Sengun has emerged as a key rotational player with the Rockets, averaging nine points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 35 games. He produced his best game of the season on Dec. 15 with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

