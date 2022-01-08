ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat vs. Suns: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Saturday

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXtHi_0dgT52fG00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 8
  • Time: 9 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona

Heat at Suns notable injuries:

Miami: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is questionable. Bam Adebayo (thumb), Mario Chalmers (ineligible to play), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Marcus Garrett (health and safety protocol), Udonis Haslem (not with team), Aric Holman (ineligible to play), Markieff Morris (neck), KZ Okpala (wrist), Victor Oladipo (knee), Nik Stauskas (ineligible to play) and Gabe Vincent (health and safety protocol) are out.

Phoenix: Frank Kaminsky (knee), Abdel Nader (health and safety protocol), Dario Saric (knee) and Landry Shamet (health and safety protocol) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Miami Heat:

  • F P.J. Tucker
  • F Caleb Martin
  • C Omer Yurtseven
  • G Max Strus
  • G Kyle Lowry

Phoenix Suns:

  • F Mikal Bridges
  • F Jae Crowder
  • C Deandre Ayton
  • G Devin Booker
  • G Chris Paul

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Aric Holman
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Mario Chalmers
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Chris Kyle
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Marcus Garrett
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Nik Stauskas
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Heat: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The point spread is against the Miami Heat, but thus far the points are on their side. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Phoenix Suns 98-80 three quarters in. Miami has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Tyler Herro...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat can fiddle as NBA trade deadline looms

A year ago, the urgency was tangible for the Miami Heat a month out from the NBA trading deadline. The search was ongoing for an answer at power forward, in the wake of the previous offseason’s loss of Jae Crowder. There also was precious little rim deterrence in the power rotation beyond Bam Adebayo. And, as had long been an issue, depth at point guard was in question. Within weeks, Trevor ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The Miami Heat#Bally Sports Sun#Heat At Suns#Kyle Lowry Phoenix Suns
thelines.com

Suns vs Heat Betting Odds

Jae Crowder: Day To Day (Reconditioning) Marcus Garrett: Out (Health and safety protocols),. Gabe Vincent: Out (Health and safety protocols) 112.4 (3) Points/Gm 103 (3) 18.5 (20) Possessions/Game 17.2 (9) 47.5 (2) Field Goal % 44.4 (10) 36.9 (5) 3PT % 34.9 (15) 54.1 (4) Effective FG % 52.6 (18)
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Heat vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (25-15) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center. Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022. Miami Heat 123, Phoenix Suns 100 (Final) The Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee show looks incredible. Got chills watching the trailer. So many new shows I want to watch. But can’t. I’m on book deadline for the next month!📚>📺 – 1:54 AM.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Saves An Old Lady Before A Basketball Hits Her In The Head

Stephen Curry is not only great on the court but off it, too, as he's shown several times. The 2x NBA MVP is one of the coolest players out there, always trying to help the less fortunate and bring joy to people's lives. After dressing as Santa Claus during Christmas,...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy