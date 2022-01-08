Heat vs. Suns: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Saturday

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 8

Saturday, Jan. 8 Time: 9 p.m. EST

9 p.m. EST TV Channel: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona

Heat at Suns notable injuries:

Miami: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is questionable. Bam Adebayo (thumb), Mario Chalmers (ineligible to play), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Marcus Garrett (health and safety protocol), Udonis Haslem (not with team), Aric Holman (ineligible to play), Markieff Morris (neck), KZ Okpala (wrist), Victor Oladipo (knee), Nik Stauskas (ineligible to play) and Gabe Vincent (health and safety protocol) are out.

Phoenix: Frank Kaminsky (knee), Abdel Nader (health and safety protocol), Dario Saric (knee) and Landry Shamet (health and safety protocol) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Miami Heat:

F P.J. Tucker

F Caleb Martin

C Omer Yurtseven

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

Phoenix Suns: