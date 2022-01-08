ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Broussard on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By Sean L. McCarthy
thecomicscomic.com
 1 day ago

Editor and publisher since 2007, when he was named New York's Funniest...

thecomicscomic.com

Finger Lakes Times

Matthew Broussard Stand-Up: Feminism and Love Languages | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Matthew Broussard tells jokes about being a good boyfriend, dating a professional athlete and getting booked on a show with his girlfriend. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
CELEBRITIES
rvamag.com

My Day Job Is To Post Stuff: An Interview With Matthew Broussard

This week I got to chat with disgraced financial analyst turned working comedian Matthew Broussard. You can catch him doing a four show stand at Sandman Comedy Club this weekend — including New Year’s Eve, which is being planned as a wild night of comedy, prizes and champagne. We talked his occupational transition into comedy, horrible NYE gigs, and his experience on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Without any more delay, here’s our conversation.
RICHMOND, VA
Finger Lakes Times

Tonight Show Sponsors: Apple, Waffle House | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy takes a moment to highlight some Tonight Show sponsors, like Claire's and Trader Joe's. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show...
TV SHOWS
