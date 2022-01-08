ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning start for Derek McInnes as Kilmarnock beat Queen of the South

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes got off to the perfect start with a 2-0...

fourfourtwo.com

Motherwell allow midfielder Robbie Crawford to join Partick Thistle

Motherwell have made space for the anticipated arrival of Liam Shaw by allowing Robbie Crawford to join Partick Thistle. Celtic midfielder Shaw is set to finalise a Fir Park loan deal after Crawford was reunited with his former Ayr manager, Ian McCall, at Firhill.
The Independent

Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao...
Derek Mcinnes
Rory Mckenzie
fourfourtwo.com

Falkirk end run of four defeats to hit six past Dumbarton in League One

Falkirk ended a run of four defeats on the spin in cinch League One with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Dumbarton at the Falkirk Stadium. Anton Dowds bagged a hat trick and strikes from Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Aidan Keena and Callum Morrison helped the Bairns thrash Dumbarton in a result which leaves the Sons without a win in five.
fourfourtwo.com

Five-star Morton off bottom after demolishing Dunfermline

Morton climbed off the bottom of the cinch Championship in spectacular fashion with a 5-0 rout of fellow strugglers Dunfermline to give manager Dougie Imrie a much-needed victory in his first home game in charge. Imrie’s men ran riot to claim a third win of the season – their first...
fourfourtwo.com

Hamilton twice hit back to deny Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle were twice pegged back as Hamilton came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Foys Stadium. The visitors broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time when Scott Tiffoney drilled a low free-kick into the back of the net from just outside the area.
fourfourtwo.com

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee salutes 18-year-old match-winner Joe Grey

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee hailed super sub Joe Grey after the 18-year-old stepped off the bench to fire Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009. Moments after replacing Mark Cullen on the hour mark, Grey swept home the winner to seal the League Two side’s come-from-behind win over Championship Blackpool.
fourfourtwo.com

Substitute Joe Grey grabs winner as Hartlepool hit back to stun Blackpool

Eighteen-year-old Joe Grey stepped off the bench to fire League Two Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009. Grey fired a 61st-minute winner to complete a dramatic second-half comeback and sink Championship Blackpool, who led through Keshi Anderson’s early opener.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Bali Mumba scores debut winner as Peterborough see off Bristol Rovers

New signing Bali Mumba made an instant impact with a debut winner to fire Peterborough to a 2-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Bristol Rovers. The loan capture from Norwich was sent on by boss Darren Ferguson at the break and responded with the decisive strike in the 63rd minute.
fourfourtwo.com

Elgin continue unbeaten run with draw at Edinburgh

Elgin extended their unbeaten run in Scottish League Two to four matches after holding Edinburgh to a 2-2 draw at Ainslie Park. The point lifts Elgin, who twice led through goals in either half from Matthew Cooper and Kane Hester, 11 points clear of bottom club Cowdenbeath.
fourfourtwo.com

Swansea hope to have players back from Covid-related absences for Saints tie

Swansea boss Russell Martin hopes to have a number of players back from Covid-related absences for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Southampton. The Swans have not played since December 11 after seeing Sky Bet Championship games against QPR, Millwall, Luton and Fulham postponed.
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal resume title bid as Man City seek upturn in form – WSL Talking Points

Following the winter break, the 2021-22 Women’s Super League season resumes on Sunday with three games taking place. The restart has been slightly delayed, with Chelsea v Tottenham and Aston Villa v Everton, scheduled for Friday and Saturday respectively, being postponed due to coronavirus cases, as has Sunday’s West Ham v Manchester United match.
