These 3 Florida players cracked On3's NIL top 100 list

By Tyler Nettuno
 1 day ago
College football is in a new world with the rule changes regarding name, image and likeness. Players are permitted to sign sponsorship deals, and, with immediate eligibility being given to players in the transfer portal, this change will have downstream effects on both recruiting and transfer acquisition.

However, since this is such a new aspect of college sports, it can be hard for both players and brands to determine the value of potential NIL deals. That’s where On3 comes in. It has created a list of the top 100 most marketable players and attempts to determine their market values.

In the first NIL 100, three Florida Gators crack the list: Zachary Carter (No. 85, $112,000 valuation), Emory Jones (No. 87, $111,000 valuation) and Anthony Richardson (No. 99, $107,000 valuation)

Carter is about to make a lot more than that. He’s heading to the NFL after a stellar senior season. Jones and Richardson have each signed lucrative deals with Outback Steakhouse, but Richardson, who showed flashes of brilliance on the field this season, stands to improve his value a lot more if he can win the starting job in 2022.

Jones reportedly planned to enter the transfer portal following the Gasparilla Bowl, but new reports indicate he is reevaluating that decision. He is currently enrolled in spring classes and attended a team meeting earlier this week. He’s currently valued higher than Richardson, but that’s likely due to the fact he started most of the 2021 season despite his struggles.

It will take some time before we truly see how NIL will affect college sports (and football, specifically) in the long run, but we’ve already seen some changes take place as a result of its implementation.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

