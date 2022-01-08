ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reliance to Buy Mandarin Oriental New York in $98 Million Deal

By Shivam Patel, Reuters
Cover picture for the articleThis deal underscores how Mumbai-based conglomerate Reliance, run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, cares about travel. In 2021, it bought Britain's Stoke Park. It's also been keeping a stake in Oberoi Hotels, developing hotels in Mumbai, and running a full-service hospitality management company. Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd is...

