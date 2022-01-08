LOOK: Jordan Davis and the Bulldog defense have a unique nickname for Bryce Young

Syndication: Online Athens

Alabama and Georgia compete Monday night for the College Football Playoff national championship. The two teams faced off a little over a month ago as the Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 41-24, for the SEC Championship.

Both teams have arrived in Indianapolis and are taking part in the national championship media day festivities.

As you can imagine, there have been several one-liners and endless quotes from both teams.

When asked about Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, star Georgia defender Jordan Davis had some interesting comments.

That really is a fitting name for the Heisman-winning quarterback, if you think about it. Young’s ability to elude defenders and remain calm, cool and collected has catapulted the Crimson Tide to yet another championship game appearance.

