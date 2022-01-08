ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

LOOK: Jordan Davis and the Bulldog defense have a unique nickname for Bryce Young

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAgam_0dgSsjGz00
Syndication: Online Athens

Alabama and Georgia compete Monday night for the College Football Playoff national championship. The two teams faced off a little over a month ago as the Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 41-24, for the SEC Championship.

Both teams have arrived in Indianapolis and are taking part in the national championship media day festivities.

As you can imagine, there have been several one-liners and endless quotes from both teams.

When asked about Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, star Georgia defender Jordan Davis had some interesting comments.

That really is a fitting name for the Heisman-winning quarterback, if you think about it. Young’s ability to elude defenders and remain calm, cool and collected has catapulted the Crimson Tide to yet another championship game appearance.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continuous coverage of the Crimson Tide!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Georgia State
Indianapolis, IN
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
The Spun

Bryce Young Reveals What Mac Jones Told Him Before Title Game

Last season, Bryce Young watched Mac Jones lead Alabama to a national title. Now, it’s Young’s turn to show the world that he can be the starting quarterback on a championship team. During this Saturday’s news conference, Young was asked if he’s heard from any former Alabama quarterbacks...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
247Sports

Alabama QB Bryce Young speaks on losing John Metchie

Alabama won the SEC Championship game over Georgia, but it lost an important player in the process. Wide receiver John Metchie went down with a torn ACL. It’s been a sizable loss for quarterback Bryce Young, but he adjusted without him. “I mean, Metchie is someone that you just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#American Football#Alabama Qb Bryce Young#Heisman
dawgnation.com

‘He does that better than anybody:’ Georgia defense, Bryce Young share mutual respect ahead of 2022 National Championship Game

Kliff Kingsbury had a rather large presence on Saturday’s media day ahead of the 2022 National Championship Game. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young recounted a story about how the current Arizona Cardinals coach was the first college coach to offer Young a scholarship when Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

Bryce Young opens up about relationship with past Alabama quarterbacks

If a high-level recruit wants to be an elite quarterback, recent history suggests they should look at Alabama. Every year since 2018, an Alabama quarterback has finished in the top 10 in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, and current quarterback Bryce Young finally broke the ceiling this season, notching Alabama’s first Heisman won by a quarterback.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama QB Bryce Young talked with Mac Jones ahead of CFP championship

Over the past four years, Alabama has gone through a well-documented metamorphosis on the offensive side of the ball particularly at the quarterback position. The program has now helped produce three NFL starting quarterbacks in Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts with current starter Bryce Young likely to break into that group once he becomes draft-eligible.
NFL
247Sports

Saban, Smart praise Bryce Young on eve of national title game

INDIANAPOLIS – The last time Alabama and Georgia played, the Crimson Tide was able to run for 100-plus yards and keep the Bulldogs defensive front seven from sacking Bryce Young. In Round 2 on Monday night, the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, it will take another strong performance...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy