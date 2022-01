Perhaps one of the more common resolutions people make for New Years is to go to the gym and get fit. The trick though is sticking with it once the goal is made, or even sometimes getting started. Steve Vucovich the manager for Club Apple says "everybody can do it, you know, and you shouldn't feel uncomfortable". The post Local gyms give advice on how to stick to New Year’s Resolution goal of getting fit appeared first on Local News 8.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO