Rockets keeping Eric Gordon?

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Tim MacMahon on the Rockets: I don’t get the sense that they’re eager to dump Eric Gordon. I do think they’d have to feel like they’re getting value in return.

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Teams that have an easy one-for-one salary match for Eric Gordon:

Toronto (Goran Dragic)

Cleveland (Ricky Rubio)

LA Clippers (Eric Bledsoe)

Atlanta (Danilo Gallinari)

Pick compensation is the issue. Gordon to CLE for Rubio and a lotto-protected 2022 first makes a lot of sense. – 3:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Standing O for Bill Worrell, including from Rockets players who walked onto the court to cheer him. Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, David Nwaba and K.J. Martin go out to congratulate him. – 9:27 PM

Eric Gordon @TheofficialEG10

My #Hoosiers came ready to play. Good to see @TreyGalloway32 back. He has a bright future ahead of him.

@o_tate_ I know you watching👀😂😂😂😂😂. #bigten8:56 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Man, I hope Eric Gordon gets to a contender at the deadline. He could still be a very valuable player for a contender. – 9:26 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets starters

Kevin Porter Jr

Jalen Green

Eric Gordon

Jae’Sean Tate

Christian Wood – 6:36 PM

Houston, obviously, is going to take calls on Eric Gordon and Christian Wood (it’ll take calls on John Wall, too, if only another team would make one). However, there’s no hurry since both are signed through next season. I badly want the center-less Hornets to take a run at Wood, although generating a matching salary could get tricky; Charlotte does have a lottery-protected future first from New Orleans to sweeten a deal. -via The Athletic / December 30, 2021

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose has had Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon on his radar. Now, with the Dec. 15 trade marker past, Knicks president Leon Rose does, too. Gordon is on a long list of potentially available players the Knicks have talked about internally, according to a source. The 3-point shooting guard isn’t a fit for the rebuilding Rockets, as he turns 33 on Christmas Day. -via New York Post / December 17, 2021

When healthy, Gordon is one of the league’s best bench scorers as he approaches 34 years old at the end of December. “I think Houston will definitely look to move Gordon,” an NBA executive said. “I think he can add a lot of value to a team trying to make a run. I just think his contract is a little rich.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021

#Hornets#Wood
