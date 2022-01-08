How to watch Iowa State vs Oklahoma
Iowa State men’s basketball is set to take part in its first Big 12 road trip of the year, taking on the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday in Norman....247sports.com
Iowa State men’s basketball is set to take part in its first Big 12 road trip of the year, taking on the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday in Norman....247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0