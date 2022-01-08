ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl — See 1st Pic

By Jessica Wang
 1 day ago
Jean-Marc HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Chris Brown’s ex-fling Diamond Brown welcomed a baby girl named Lovely Symphani on Jan. 7! Fans have speculated the child could be Chris’ third baby.

Chris Brown‘s rumored ex-fling Diamond Brown has given birth! The model shared a sweet photo of her baby girl to Instagram, sharing that she was born on Friday, Jan. 7 and that her name is Lovely Symphani. “The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown,” she captioned the photo, which showed the newborn snuggled up in a tan sleeper with a print and matching hat. She covered Lovely’s face with a brown heart emoji.

“My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..” Diamond also wrote. Lovely was placed in front of a cute “Hello World” sign that also revealed her time of birth as 4:40 a.m., weight as 6 pounds and 9 ounces, and height as 20 inches.

Diamond has not confirmed who the father is, however, fans of Chris have speculated that Lovely could be his third baby. The 32-year-old star is a dad of two already, and shares daughter Royalty, 7, with ex Nia Guzman, and son Aeko, 2, with ex Ammika Harris. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Chris regarding the news of Lovely’s birth.

Diamond confirmed her pregnancy with a baby bump photoshoot in Hawaii shared on Instagram in early September, though she did not confirm who the father was at the time. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is,” she captioned the photos by the sea.

In November, Diamond had a baby shower in Los Angeles, sharing a photo from the festivities (below) on Instagram. “Today was such a beautiful day,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!”

Chris and Diamond were first romantically linked in 2019, with the model even attending the singer’s 30th birthday at Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills that May (Diamond shared a now-deleted photo from the birthday party on Instagram at the time).

As for his two children with his exes, Chris tries to maintain a relationship with them, sources previously told HollywoodLife. With son Aeko residing in Germany with mom Ammika, one source said he “goes above and beyond to connect” with his son. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance,” the source shared. “He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc.”

A second source added, “Chris and his responsibility as a father for Aeko is very important even from such a distance. It is absolutely tough dealing with it because Chris and Ammika don’t always see eye to eye, but Chris makes every intention to be in contact with his son. . . Chris has matured and Aeko is one main reason for that.”

Lisa Craft
1d ago

I feel sorry for all these little babies born out of wedlock. The results of a fling. They deserve better I think.

