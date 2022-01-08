ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

#213, CES: Moonbikes and Flying Formula 1 Cars

theweeklydriver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 19:28 — 26.7MB) If the entrepreneurs at MACA get what they’re were hoping for at CES, motorsports enthusiasts may soon be watching racing featuring the MACA Flying Formula 1 Car. The fast and futuristic-looking vehicle is called a “Carcopter.” It could change motorsports,...

theweeklydriver.com

Comments / 0

#Vehicles#Maca#Consumer Electronics Show#The Weekly Driver Podcast
