Kate Hudson & Her Family Can’t Live Without This ‘Magic’ Face Cream That’s on Sale for One More Day

It’s one thing when you find a holy grail skincare product for yourself, but it’s another when you find one that’s good for the entire family. It’s no secret that Kate Hudson is magical, but her skincare routine has been shrouded in mystery — until now. Hudson swears by quite a few lavish skincare products with even loftier price tags. However, there’s one face cream that’s lavish, affordable, and good for everyone in the family.

In an interview with People , the mom of two revealed the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream is one product she can’t live without. “I’ve always loved this balm,” she said, referencing “I put it on myself, my kids [Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6], and my boyfriend [Danny Fujikawa]!”

Usually, this all-purpose moisturizer is $39, but today’s your last chance to get it at a slightly lower price of $32 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale . Just remember that these deals are as good as Prime Day marked-downs and are only available to Prime members. No worries if you don’t have a subscription, you can get a completely free trial and all of the benefits today here . It’s that easy!

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream$31.99 (originally $39)





Buy now



For over 30 years, people have sworn by the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream for its world-renowned effects, versatile uses, and natural ingredients. So it’s no wonder the Hudson family is so in love with it.

This multi-purpose skin balm can be used for a plethora of reasons, such as moisturizing, minimizing the appearance of stretch marks, diaper rash, psoriasis, and minor cuts, to name a few. Made with ingredients like honey, beeswax, and olive oil, this cream can be used on even the most sensitive skin.

The Hudson’s aren’t the only ones in love with the cream. With over 8,000 reviews at 4.5 stars total, it’s a fan favorite. One of the top reviewers said, “I have very oily skin. And so I was VERY hesitant to use this cream… Little blackheads and bumps had basically disappeared and I couldn’t believe how good my skin felt. And the best part is my skin doesn’t feel as oily anymore. My makeup looks so much better.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: