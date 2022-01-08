Chase Edmonds, Rondale Moore ruled out of regular-season finale

The Arizona Cardinals are ready to go in their regular-season finale at home against the Seattle Seahawks. They will play without a few key players, but none of them are really a surprise.

In their final injury report, they ruled out four players and have another four who will be gameday decisions.

The details of the final injury report are below.

Ruled out

RB Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), CB Marco Wilson (shoulder), DL Jordan Phillips (knee)

Edmonds was not able to practice at all during the week. They will sit him so he is healthy for the playoffs next week. Moore had a setback. After being limited Wednesday and Thursday, he did not practice on Friday. Wilson was able to get limited work Thursday and Friday, while Phillips did not get any work all week.

Questionable

DL Zach Allen (ankle), RB James Conner heel), LB Dennis Gardeck (thumb), TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder)

Allen only got limited work on Friday but has played the last two weeks under the same scenario. Conner was limited all week, as was Gardeck.

Harris could return to the lineup after missing last week.

Seahawks' final report

Ruled out:

CB John Reid (concussion)

T Brandon Shell (shoulder, illness)

LB Bobby Wagner (knee)

