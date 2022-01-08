Bobby Wagner out, Carlos Dunlap questionable for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks will be without arguably their best defensive player when they close the regular season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. They released their final injury report of the week and ruled out three players, with another three listed as questionable.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

Ruled out

CB John Reid (concussion), T Brandon Shell (shoulder, illness), LB Bobby Wagner (knee)

Wagner injured his knee last week and just wasn’t able to get close enough to playing. He did not practice all week. Neither did either other player.

Cody Barton replaced Wagner last week.

Questionable

TE Will Dissly (heel), LB Carlos Dunlap (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (knee, illness)

Neither Dissly nor Jackson practice all week, which makes it seem unlikely either will play. Dunlap made progress and got limited work on Friday. His pass-rushing presence will be needed if the Seahawks want to beat Arizona.

Cardinals' final report

Ruled out:

RB Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe)

WR Rondale Moore (ankle)

DL Jordan Phillips (knee)

CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)

Questionable: