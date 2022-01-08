ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament due to injury

By Nadine El-Bawab
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271TzL_0dgSd3f100

Naomi Osaka on Saturday withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set due to an abdominal injury, saying she needed to rest before the Australian Open.

"I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the #AusOpen. Thank you to the tournament and the fans," Naomi Osaka said in a statement released by the Australian Open over Twitter .

"Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took," Osaka said via Twitter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZECtR_0dgSd3f100
Mike Frey/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts on a point during her women's singles match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament in Australia, Jan. 7, 2022.

Osaka was scheduled to play in a semi-final match the day she withdrew. Her scheduled opponent, Veronika Kudermetova, will advance immediately the final.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start Jan. 17.

Representatives for Osaka and the Australian Tennis did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Comments / 15

EyesOpenISeeAll
1d ago

There will be many withdrawals from this tournament. And from Beijing Olympics. Some put human rights and civility first.

Reply(3)
3
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Naomi Osaka (abdomen) pulls out of Melbourne semifinal

Japan's Naomi Osaka saw her run at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 in Australia end when she withdrew from her scheduled Saturday semifinal match due to an abdomen injury. The withdrawal allowed Russia's Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final with a walkover win. Osaka, the former world No. 1,...
TENNIS
AFP

Injured Osaka pulls out of Australian Open warm-up

Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of a warm-up tournament for the opening Grand Slam of the year Saturday with an abdominal injury, casting a shadow over her preparations. "Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the #AusOpen."
SPORTS
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images Photo#Naomiosaka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa: Czech govt

Australia has cancelled the visa of female Czech tennis player Renata Voracova who entered the country to play in this month's Australian Open, her government said Friday. On Friday evening, the Australian Border Force confirmed in a statement that the visa of a person connected to the Australian Open had been cancelled, without providing a name.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal details his battle with virus

20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal revealed he went through "challenging four or five dayy" after testing positive for COVID-19. Nadal tested positive for COVID-19 last month after returning home from Abu Dhabi. “I have been going through very challenging times for four or five days,” Nadal said, per Tennis...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic making ‘big mistake’ if he does not get vaccinated, Boris Becker claims

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” if he is not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the world number one’s former coach Boris BeckerThe Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting off for the Australian Open to say he had received “exemption permission” to enter the country.LIVE: Follow the latest as Novak Djokovic fights...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams' HUGE home gym has epic feature for daughter Olympia

In the past, Serena Williams has spent the start of the year at the Australian Open, but she has chosen to stay at her home in Miami, Florida this year while she recovers from a hamstring injury. But that doesn't mean she isn't keeping fit with plenty of sessions in her home gym!
MIAMI, FL
Tennis World Usa

Mauro Berruto attacks Djokovic: "I'm disgusted"

Novak Djokovic's issue also takes hold outside the ATP Tour, and not only. In addition to the many tennis players and personalities close to tennis who have expressed their opinion (mostly against) on the medical exemption received by the Serbian champion to participate in the Australian Open, public figures such as virologist Roberto Burioni have also criticized the choice of the committee organization of the Australian slam to allow Novak Djokovic to reach the state of Victory.
TENNIS
WGAU

Bell tops Chen to win first US figure skating championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Mariah Bell had been to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships nine times without standing atop the podium. She'd finished second once. Third a couple times. A disappointing fifth four years ago, when the ever-smiling Bell arrived at nationals as one of the leading contenders for the three-woman team headed to that year's Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

504K+
Followers
126K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy