Chapel Hill, NC

Lady Vols sweep doubles in Tar Heel Invitational

By Ken Lay
 1 day ago
The Tennessee women’s tennis team won seven matches on the first day of the Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina Friday.

One match of opening day featured a pair of Lady Vols squaring off against each other in singles play. Callie Creath outlasted teammate Kylie Duckworth, 3-6, 7-5. 1-0. Creath clinched the match by winning a tiebreaker, 10-6.

Tennessee swept the doubles competition.

Daria Kuczer and Tenika McGriffin, playing only their second match as a doubles tandem, defeated the top-ranked doubles team in the country when they took down North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley and Elizabeth Scotty, 7-5.

Crawley and Scotty, are ranked No. 1 by the ITA and were undefeated before Friday.

Also in doubles, the Lady Vols’ Elza Tomase and Rebeka Mertena defeated UNC’s team of Anika Yarlagadda and Lindsay Zink, 6-2.

Tennessee’s tandem of Eleonora Molinaro and Esther Adishina also won in doubles.

Adeshina, Molinaro and Kuczer also captured wins in singles in the event, which concludes Sunday.

