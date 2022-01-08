ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins-Patriots Week 18 Predictions Roundup

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 1 day ago
Even though they were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend, the Miami Dolphins will look to end the 2021 season in style when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

New England will enter the game as a 6.5-point favorite as it looks to move up in the AFC playoff seedings.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Analysis: "The Patriots are playing for a potential division title, while the Dolphins are done. Miami is coming off a terrible offensive showing last week and it won't get any better here. New England will limit them again and score enough to avenge its Week 1 loss."

Prediction: Patriots 27, Dolphins 14

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network (B.J. Rudell)

Analysis: "The Patriots are fighting for the AFC East crown. They’re also going to avenge their Week 1 home loss to a Dolphins team that went on to lose seven straight. Last week, I publicly pushed Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers. This week, not so much. Expect a heavy dose of Damien Harris (assuming he’s a go) and Rhamondre Stevenson. Will this be Tua Tagovailoa’s final start as Miami’s “franchise” QB? Let’s be a little even-handed about this: the Dolphins are averaging a league-worst 3.4 yards per carry and are generating the NFL’s third-fewest rushing first downs. Defenses are locked in on the 23-year-old quarterback. On Sunday, Jaylen Waddle might get 12 points. Otherwise, I’m expecting Bill Belichick to avenge the Pats’ Week 1 loss."

Prediction: Patriots 30, Dolphins 13

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Analysis: "Mac Jones keeps it rolling in preparation for his first postseason run for New England. The Dolphins, who were eliminated in Week 17, keep it competitive. New England, however, grinds out yet another AFC East victory and finishes 7-1 S/U on the road. That matters heading into the postseason."

Prediction: Patriots 28, Dolphins 21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The New England Patriots are back in the postseason. Whether it's as a wild card or as AFC East champions depends as much on what the Bills do against the Jets as New England's performance Sunday, but the Pats will have ample motivation to go all-out when their contest begins against the rival Dolphins. For the Dolphins, there's nothing to play for but pride. After following a 1-7 start with a seven-game winning streak, last week's blowout loss to the Titans ended Miami's playoff hopes. That loss raised more questions about Tua Tagovailoa's long-term viability at quarterback, but he told reporters last week that he isn't about to let the ongoing chatter get to him. Unfortunately, that chatter is only to going to get louder if our experts are correct."

Prediction: Patriots 28, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NBC Sports (Josh Schrock)

Analysis: "If things break the Patriots’ way, New England still can earn the top seed in the AFC. The Dolphins are cooked after a putrid offensive showing last week against the Titans. Expect more of the same Sunday with Bill Belichick giving Tua fits."

Prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 13

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk (Mike Florio)

Analysis: "The Patriots have had issues in Miami, but New England needs to win and the Dolphins are headed to another non-playoff season after winning seven in a row."

Prediction: Patriots 27, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com (Gregg Rosenthal)

Analysis: "It's not that I don't believe in what the Dolphins accomplished during their winning streak. Tua Tagovailoa will play better in better conditions this week, and the Miami defense won't give up much through the air. It's just that the Patriots' ceiling is so much higher offensively. They can run on the Dolphins and are more likely to win the turnover margin, like they have all year."

Prediction: Patriots 28, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "It seems pretty crazy to think the Dolphins can win this game after the way they were handled by Tennessee last weekend and going against a New England team preparing for the playoffs, but haven't we seen this show before? Weren't the 2019 Patriots much better than this New England team that the Dolphins defeated — at Gillette Stadium. And should we forget everything the Dolphins did during their winning streak — even though, yes, it came against much weaker teams? One thing for sure, you know that Brian Flores is going to play this game to win and not worry about giving young unproven players some playing time. It would be foolish, it says here, to expect anything but the same kind of game we saw in the opener and it could again come down to a late turnover. New England is the better team, but it says here the Dolphins complete their first sweep of the Patriots since 2000. It's a little something, even though it really doesn't make a difference in the big picture."

Prediction: Dolphins 16, Patriots 13

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

