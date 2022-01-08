Former Vols in the NBA: Jan. 7 recap

One former University of Tennessee basketball player competed in the NBA Friday. Another was inactive.

The 76ers defeated San Antonio, 119-100, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers and played 34 minutes.

He had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Harris was 9-for-12 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free throw line for Philadelphia, which had a 39-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The 76ers have won seven of their last 10 games and are five games behind Chicago, which occupies the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie Jaden Springer was inactive for Philadelphia.