Heavy snow leaves many dead in northern Pakistan

Flood alerts are in force as wet and windy weather is set to hit parts of the UK.Rain and drizzle are predicted for most on Monday, particularly in the northwest of England where heavier downpours are likely.A warm weather front is expected to bring milder temperatures to the west of the UK, with highs between 11C and 13C likely on Monday afternoon. But temperatures will remain on the colder side with single figures in the east, while gales and showers are forecast for northern Scotland.The Environment Agency has issued three flood alerts covering the South East Somerset Rivers, Upper...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 31 MINUTES AGO