ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup highlights: Leicester City 4-1 Watford

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as FA Cup holders Leicester City make an impressive start to...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leicester City 4-1 Watford: FA Cup holders cruise into the fourth round thanks to goals by Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton as Claudio Ranieri's return is ruined

The lights briefly went out on Leicester's first campaign as FA Cup holders but James Maddison shone brightly through the gloom to ensure their defence began with a victory. A combination of illness, injury and four men at the Africa Cup of Nations left Brendan Rodgers with only eight senior outfield players, with Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne among a remarkable 17 unavailable for this tie against Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA CUP THIRD ROUND RECAP: League One side Cambridge SHOCK struggling Newcastle, holders Leicester defeat Watford and Kidderminster knock Reading out

Leicester City play Watford in one of 10 FA Cup third-round ties kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. Other top-flight sides in action include Newcastle United, at home to Cambridge United, while Brentford head to Port Vale and Brighton are at West Brom. Sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Reading 1-0 Leicester City: Brilliant Natasha Dowie goal enough for Royals

Reading extended their unbeaten run to six games with a narrow win over Leicester City thanks to a brilliant first-half goal from Natasha Dowie. Her lob over Foxes' keeper Demi Lambourne moves Reading into sixth place in the Women's Super League. Dowie also had a penalty saved by Lambourne before...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Holders#Foxes#Leicester City 4 1#Watford Watch
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Tottenham 3-1 Morecambe in FA Cup 2022

With a great closing of the match, Tottenham reacts, avoids surprises and ends up eliminating Morecambe at home, a team that competed very well in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup. 8:51 AM7 hours ago. Tottenham, to show their power. On the other hand, Antonio Conte stressed the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chesterfield v Europe’s best and Man Utd face old rival – FA Cup talking points

This weekend is all about the magic of the FA Cup.There are plenty of fascinating potential stories in the third round and the PA news agency has picked out five of the many interesting ties.Eagles and Lions battle for bragging rightsMillwall’s match at home to Crystal Palace is the pick of the early fixtures on Saturday. This is the south London rivals’ first competitive meeting since 2013 and looks a good chance for Patrick Vieira a multiple FA Cup winner in his playing days, to lead the Eagles into the next round. Palace have never won the competition and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.FootballKieran Trippier signed for Newcastle 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022John Terry was also impressed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

COVID-hit Man City ousts fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 in FA Cup

SWINDON, England (AP) — Manchester City easily coped without seven coronavirus-infected players in eliminating fourth-tier club Swindon 4-1 to open the third round of the FA Cup on Friday. City was still able to deploy a lineup packed with international players including the first three scorers — Bernardo Silva,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Mark Bonner delight as Cambridge encapsulate magic of FA Cup with Magpies scalp

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition.Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when recent Magpies signing Kieran Trippier was handed an insight into the problems his new employers – who have lost striker Callum Wilson to injury for eight weeks – face.Asked about the suggestion that the FA Cup is not what it once was, Bonner said: “It certainly is to teams at our...
DIMITAR MITOV

Comments / 0

Community Policy