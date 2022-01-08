Pittston plans for summer events

With COVID restrictions a possibility in 2022, the 2nd Friday Art Walks will continue throughout the summer as shown in this 2021 photo. Tony Callaio file photo| For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON – As the summer of 2022 events are being planned for the City of Pittston, Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich and Mayor Michael Lombardo are uncertain on what to expect with COVID numbers raising again, many of the events will have to be on a wait and see basis.

Going into the 2021 summer season, the attitude was the same as this year with one exception, COVID numbers were driving downward to the point where the City of Pittston was not only able to put on scheduled events, but to add new ones.

Kroptavich believes despite COVID, it was one of the most successful years the city has seen with events.

In addition to 2nd Friday Art Walks, movies at The Slope Amphitheater, and the Farmers Market, the city introduced Restaurant on the River, Pittston Prohibition and Shop with a Cop, as well as an extended La Festa Natale Christmas celebration.

“The reality is, we are not any better with COVID cases and with numbers shifting upwards, it is hard to predict what will happen in the next six to eight months,” Kroptavich said. “We still have to plan events regardless, and if we have to cancel or limit those events, then we will act accordingly.”

Restaurant on the Bridge was a huge success last summer, selling more tickets than originally planned.

This year poses a new wrinkle besides COVID; the Firefighter’s Bridge has been closed for a few months and will be closed for a few more months until a definitive decision can be made on its fate.

With or without knowing what will happen to the bridge, Kroptavich said she will not only plan for another event this year but would like to expand the guest numbers.

“If things work out in our favor with the bridge and COVID, I told the mayor I would love to double last year’s numbers of Restaurant on the Bridge to 400 people,” Kroptavich said. “Maybe we can have a set up on each end of the bridge.”

The Art Loop Trail

The Art Loop Trail is a project that Kroptavich said she would love to continue especially after receiving a boost in the form of a grant from T-Mobile.

“My focus is getting the Art Loop Trail project to continue,” Kroptavich said. “I’d like to get more sculptures up, completing the path for the walk, and cleaning up the website and updating social media.”

Kroptavich said once May rolls around each year, she has to turn her attention to other events, so with some time on her hands now until spring she will do some work on the Art Trail Loop.

The loop starts behind the city’s fire hall runs to behind the Pittston Memorial Library and eventually will wind through some of the wooded area further behind The Slope Amphitheater before ending in the vicinity to the rear of R.J. Walker on Broad St.

The amphitheater

The Slope Amphitheater has been gaining popularity since being completed a few years ago.

“We will do 10 movies at The Slope and I would love to get more musical acts for concerts there,” Kroptavich admitted. “It’s a great venue that I would love to have more organizations utilize it throughout the year.”

A Chance to Dance troupe recently held a Christmas dance program showcasing local dancers. A vendor sold hot chocolate and other items for the event.

Kroptavich said movies will probably begin to show sometime in May. The movie schedule has not been released as of yet, but she said she’s working with the movie rental company on possible movies to show.

Murals and Art Academy

The city has several murals about town and according to Kroptavich; two more murals are set to go.

“Joel Carson Jones, who will head the new Art Academy, is scheduled to create the new murals,” Kroptavich said. “Speaking of the Art Academy, the construction is about 75% complete so we can look for classes to fill up this spring.”

The Art Academy will have two classrooms; a large gallery area, an office, and a kitchen area will make up the academy, which is located on the second floor of The Open Space building.

Two new restaurants coming to the city

Kroptavich said she’s excited about two new eateries downtown, Canteen Central and a Mexican restaurant. Both establishments hope to be open by spring. A third building is near completion owned by Rob Bresnahan has yet to be decided on the establishment occupying the space.

Returning events for 2022

The 2nd Friday Art Walk events will begin in May ending in September, featuring local artists and artisans selling their wares.

Kroptavich said the Art Walks have been very successful in the past, but she’s looking into the possibility of revamping it just to give it a fresh look. She’ll be working on those plans before the first event on Friday, May 13.

Although not affiliated with the City of Pittston but full supported, the St. Patrick’s Day parade will be back in 2022 after taking a COVID break in 2021. The parade has been scheduled for Saturday, March 6, according to parade co-chair Sarah Donahue.

The Farmers Market will return and Kroptavich said she would like to bring in more vendors for 2022. The Farmers Market is one of the more popular summertime/fall events each Tuesday.

The city’s biggest event, the Tomato Festival will take place in August without much change from last year with the exception of possibly a grounds-wide public address system that will be utilized for announcements or music.

The second tier stage may possibly be finished, but according to Lombardo, who serves as the Tomato Festival chair, it all depends on the cost of steel to finish the cover of the stage area.

Running off the huge success of 2021, Pittston Prohibition will be back and if Kroptavich and Lombardo have it their way, it will be bigger and better than it’s inaugural year.

The national recording band, The Badlees, with Dupont resident and band member, Bret Alexander took the stage for what was being touted as a reunion show. Based on the success of that show, The Badlees hope to return for a repeat performance as either the lead in act or the main headliner of Pittston Prohibition 2022.

Shop with a Cop will be back in 2022 but will move the main location from the Pittston Memorial Library to the second tier of the Tomato Festival lot where a giant tent will be erected.

“A 130-foot-by-80-foot tent has been reserved for 2022 Shop with a Cop and moving the location to the second tier of the Tomato Fest lot will have a bigger presence and more connect with downtown businesses,” Kroptavich said.