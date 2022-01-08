ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ head of communications leaves, creating damage-control void

By Meghan Bobrowsky
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Facebook parent Meta’s communications department includes hundreds of employees and is responsible for everything from promoting the company’s products to responding to press inquiries about activity on its platforms, which are used by more than 3 billion people world-wide. AP

Meta Platforms Inc.’s head of communications said he is leaving the company in a Friday afternoon post to employees, creating a void at the top of the department managing the controversies surrounding the tech giant.

John Pinette had overseen the company’s external communications since 2019. Prior to joining what was then Facebook

FB,

-0.20%

, Pinette handled business and philanthropic dealings for deceased Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. He also ran communications for Alphabet Inc.’s Google

GOOGL,

-0.53%

in Asia and advised Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

+0.05%

co-founder Bill Gates in past jobs.

“Today will be my last day at Meta,” Pinette wrote in the post. “I know the team will continue to thrive as you do some of the most important—and most difficult—work in Communications.”

Pinette declined to comment further when reached late on Friday. A Meta spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beginning in September, The Wall Street Journal published a series of articles, called The Facebook Files, that revealed harm caused by the social-media company’s platforms, as identified by its own researchers, and its challenges in addressing them. The articles were based in part on thousands of documents produced by an internal whistleblower. They detailed matters including how Facebook’s algorithm fosters discord and how its researchers concluded that its platforms, notably Instagram, could hurt teen mental health.

An expanded version of this story appears on WSJ.com.

#Microsoft Corp#Meta Platforms#Meta Platforms Inc#Alphabet Inc
Ladders

The one-click Apply4Me extension that frees you from job applications across the net

Apply4Me was created to allow our Premium members to enjoy one-click job applications for Ladders jobs freely, without the mind-numbing, time-wasting drudgery of endlessly filling out job application forms – particularly those pages-long tomes that demand you repeat the same information over and over again, before uploading a resume that contains it anyway. The Apply4Me Chrome Extension now makes that freedom available across the internet.
INTERNET
Upworthy

U.S. company permanently adopts 4-day workweek after promising trial: 'We're never going back'

A San Francisco-based e-commerce developer has decided to make a four-day workweek a permanent policy after a three-month-long trial produced overwhelmingly positive results. Fintech startup, Bolt became the first tech unicorn—and one of only a handful of U.S. companies—to embrace a shortened work schedule, founder and CEO Ryan Breslow announced this week. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he told CNBC in an interview. The idea behind the policy, which came into effect on January 1, 2022, is not to necessarily take on more work hours but to work more efficiently, Breslow explained.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

This company just decided to give employees a 4-day workweek permanently

A four-day workweek is now a permanent perk for employees of tech unicorn Bolt. The San Francisco-based e-commerce developer piloted the program last fall, and the results were overwhelmingly positive, said founder and CEO Ryan Breslow. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he said. Productivity has increased,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising

Shares of tech and software companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), are trading higher as the sector rebounds following recent weakness, which has been driven by a rise in yields. The U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield has risen sharply over the trailing five sessions, jumping from the 1.49% level on...
STOCKS
SFGate

Roku Platform Head Scott Rosenberg Is Leaving the Company

Roku announced that Scott Rosenberg, SVP and GM of its platform business, informed the company that he plans to step down in the spring of 2022. It’s unknown what Rosenberg, a nine-year Roku veteran, expects to do after exiting the streaming-platform player. According to Roku, Rosenberg will continue to lead his teams until his departure. The company’s Platform business, encompassing ad sales, content sales and subscription-revenue sharing, represented 86% of Roku’s total revenue for the third quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
