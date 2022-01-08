ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

WATCH: Timo Werner opens the scoring for Chelsea against Chesterfield!

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn amazing run from Mateo Kovacic sets Hakim Ziyech up on the right...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel warns Chesterfield he plans to play a strong team with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku set to be involved in FA Cup clash as he insists he wants to show respect to the non-league side

Thomas Tuchel warned Chesterfield to prepare to face his multi-million pound strikers as the European champions meet the National League leaders in the FA Cup. Both sides have been hit by injuries and Covid absentees in recent weeks, and Tuchel admits he will look to rest some first-teamers and involve younger players but is also keen to get Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku back into a rhythm after missing so much action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You don't know when these occasions will come around again': Chesterfield's Curtis Weston is relishing the chance to pull off a huge FA Cup shock against Chelsea... 18 years after becoming the youngest player EVER to appear in a final

FA Cup record breaker Curtis Weston urged his Chesterfield team-mates to seize their moment as they face the game of their lives against Chelsea. The National League leaders would create one of the greatest shocks in the history of the competition if they could knock out Thomas Tuchel's European champions at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flank#Moroccan
kfgo.com

Soccer-Lukaku on target as Chelsea crush Chesterfield in FA Cup

LONDON (Reuters) – Romelu Lukaku scored for Chelsea in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round victory over minor league Chesterfield on Saturday — his first goal since upsetting manager Thomas Tuchel in a television interview. Lukaku struck in the 20th minute to put his side 3-0 up after goals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Chesterfield on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Runners-up for the last two seasons, Chelsea start their latest FA Cup adventure with a home tie in the third round against Chesterfield.The visitors are top of the National League and have so far had to get past Curzon, Southend and Salford City to reach this stage, where they have not been since 2014/15.FOLLOW LIVE: All the goals and action from the FA Cup third round on SaturdayThomas Tuchel’s side have won just one of the last five in the Premier League, but they are unbeatean since early December in all competitions and have suffered just one defeat, against West...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Birmingham City vs Arsenal Women: match preview

Following the three week Christmas break in the WSL, Arsenal return to action, with the Gunners facing bottom side Birmingham City on Sunday. With Chelsea’s match against Spurs postponed due to injuries and COVID in the Chelsea camp, Arsenal have the chance to go 7 points clear at the top of the WSL table.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy