Giane Rangel: Foi na Cruz

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety.
Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.”
Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76.
The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician.
“So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
Chris Brown is one hell of a performer. Unfortunately, many fans haven't been able to witness this with their own eyes in the past few years due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why fans have been ecstatic about Los Angeles' Rolling Loud. Artists like J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Lil Durk held it down during the festival in the past few days, though Breezy's slow ahead of the Dreamville rapper's last night became widely talked about.
Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021.
As stated in a Uniform...
Playing Carmen Diaz on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai means a great deal to Vanessa Rubio for a number of reasons. Beyond her character being a smart, strong single mother, attempting to protect her son (played by Xolo Maridueña) while also encouraging his involvement in martial arts, Rubio understands the importance of her Latina representation onscreen. And she’s working hard to maximize the situation.
Bumped up to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season dropping on the streaming service New Year’s Eve, the actress offered a sneak peek at what fans can expect and discussed the deeper levels of...
The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
Fabolous is one of the best-dressed rappers in the game. Not many of his peers can match up to his fashion sense and it extends to every aspect of his life, including working out. On Thursday (January 6), Fabolous put on his best workout outfit and joined his fellow New...
Join NPR Music for an online listening party celebrating a year of non-stop Latin bangers. Two members of the Alt.Latino crew, Reanna Cruz and Anamaria Sayre, will host an hour-long fiesta dedicated to highlighting the hottest Latin music from the year. From reggaeton to rap, this was a year of...
Thomas Ian Griffith is right there with Cobra Kai fans: He can’t believe Terry Silver is back — and he is also loving every minute of the diabolical Karate Kid villain’s return.
The popular Netflix series dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per the streaming giant’s own metrics.
Among the newest series cast members, Griffith is reprising his antagonist introduced in 1989’s Karate Kid Part III. And just like in that film, Terry Silver is here to make Daniel LaRusso’s life hell.
Although Part III was not as...
Two women meet in a maternity ward and their lives become inextricably linked in Pedro Almodóvar's gentle but penetrating "Parallel Mothers." It's a film that on one level plays like a melodrama, with wild twists and turns fitting of soap opera cliffhangers. But there is something deeper going on too, underneath the beautiful surface and base pleasures of plot and simply watching Penélope Cruz through Almodóvar's loving lens. "Parallel Mothers," at its core, is about Spain and the lingering traumas of the Spanish Civil War, which robbed a generation of fathers, husbands and sons.
Everything’s gonna be better next year! Let’s start now with the final Handful of Brains episode of 2021! (Tuesday 7 – 9 PM on WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio) We’ve got an eclectic mix of music including Little Feat, Johnny Winter & Edgar Winter, Ex Hex, White Denim, The National, Marianne Faithfull, Cassandra Jenkins, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Jake Shimabukuro, & Big Thief.
Lil Durk can chalk up 2021 as his most successful year in rap. The Chicago native not only proposed to longtime girlfriend India Royal, but he also notched his first No. 1 Billboard 200 album with The Voice of the Heroes collaboration with Lil Baby, becoming a highly sought-after feature guest in the process. But there’s one dispute Durk does have — his alleged net worth.
Juliaplaysgroove is starting the new year off with a fresh, new video! In this clip, she takes on my favorite Thundercat tune, “Them Changes.”. That Musicman Sterling sounds great, and all the basses are covered! (See what I did there?) She does an excellent job as always. It’s always...
Pete O’Neill has been busy. He just shared his latest video with us, and it was the result of a lot of work. “In honor of Charles Berthoud’s recent Bass Player Magazine cover, I wanted to perform one of my favorite pieces of his: ‘Cello Strings on Bass Sound Unbelievable’,” he shared. “I arranged this for Standard Tuning so I could play it on the Whale: playing it on fretless was a huge challenge, but it’s really fun to play and was totally worth the effort. In addition, I was fortunate enough to be able to get a hold of Charles who gave me his blessing not only to cover the song, but also to do a tutorial with tab, which I’ll be releasing in the next couple weeks.”
Motörhead celebrated the late Lemmy Kilmister’s birthday last month by releasing the second volume of their Löst Tapes series. The album features a previously unreleased concert from Norwich UEA that was captured on their Snake Bite Love tour in 1998. The blistering set sees the band in...
