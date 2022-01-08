ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giane Rangel: Foi na Cruz

By Corey Brown
The other night during a No Treble team meeting, Vuyani told me about...

soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76. The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician. “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
MUSIC
Marcus Miller
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's Mom Gushes Over His Showmanship At Rolling Loud L.A.

Chris Brown is one hell of a performer. Unfortunately, many fans haven't been able to witness this with their own eyes in the past few years due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why fans have been ecstatic about Los Angeles' Rolling Loud. Artists like J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Lil Durk held it down during the festival in the past few days, though Breezy's slow ahead of the Dreamville rapper's last night became widely talked about.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

John Legend Sells Music Catalog For Undisclosed Amount

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg.  The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021. As stated in a Uniform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Vanessa Rubio Takes Great Pride in Series’ Latino Representation and Character Empowerment

Playing Carmen Diaz on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai means a great deal to Vanessa Rubio for a number of reasons. Beyond her character being a smart, strong single mother, attempting to protect her son (played by Xolo Maridueña) while also encouraging his involvement in martial arts, Rubio understands the importance of her Latina representation onscreen. And she’s working hard to maximize the situation. Bumped up to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season dropping on the streaming service New Year’s Eve, the actress offered a sneak peek at what fans can expect and discussed the deeper levels of...
TV SERIES
#Treble#Bassists#Brazilian#Raiz Worship
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
kuaf.com

Reanna Cruz

Join NPR Music for an online listening party celebrating a year of non-stop Latin bangers. Two members of the Alt.Latino crew, Reanna Cruz and Anamaria Sayre, will host an hour-long fiesta dedicated to highlighting the hottest Latin music from the year. From reggaeton to rap, this was a year of...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Thomas Ian Griffith Teases Chilling Terry Silver Future

Thomas Ian Griffith is right there with Cobra Kai fans: He can’t believe Terry Silver is back — and he is also loving every minute of the diabolical Karate Kid villain’s return. The popular Netflix series dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per the streaming giant’s own metrics. Among the newest series cast members, Griffith is reprising his antagonist introduced in 1989’s Karate Kid Part III. And just like in that film, Terry Silver is here to make Daniel LaRusso’s life hell. Although Part III was not as...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Herald

Penélope Cruz delivers in 'Parallel Mothers'

Two women meet in a maternity ward and their lives become inextricably linked in Pedro Almodóvar's gentle but penetrating "Parallel Mothers." It's a film that on one level plays like a melodrama, with wild twists and turns fitting of soap opera cliffhangers. But there is something deeper going on too, underneath the beautiful surface and base pleasures of plot and simply watching Penélope Cruz through Almodóvar's loving lens. "Parallel Mothers," at its core, is about Spain and the lingering traumas of the Spanish Civil War, which robbed a generation of fathers, husbands and sons.
MOVIES
wrir.org

Everything’s Gonna Be Better Next Year!

Everything’s gonna be better next year! Let’s start now with the final Handful of Brains episode of 2021! (Tuesday 7 – 9 PM on WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio) We’ve got an eclectic mix of music including Little Feat, Johnny Winter & Edgar Winter, Ex Hex, White Denim, The National, Marianne Faithfull, Cassandra Jenkins, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Jake Shimabukuro, & Big Thief.
RICHMOND, VA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Calls Cap On Net Worth Reports: 'I Got That In Richards'

Lil Durk can chalk up 2021 as his most successful year in rap. The Chicago native not only proposed to longtime girlfriend India Royal, but he also notched his first No. 1 Billboard 200 album with The Voice of the Heroes collaboration with Lil Baby, becoming a highly sought-after feature guest in the process. But there’s one dispute Durk does have — his alleged net worth.
CELEBRITIES
No Treble

Juliaplaysgroove: Them Changes (Bass Version)

Juliaplaysgroove is starting the new year off with a fresh, new video! In this clip, she takes on my favorite Thundercat tune, “Them Changes.”. That Musicman Sterling sounds great, and all the basses are covered! (See what I did there?) She does an excellent job as always. It’s always...
MUSIC
No Treble

Pete O’Neill: Charles Berthoud’s “Cello Strings on Bass Sound Unbelievable”

Pete O’Neill has been busy. He just shared his latest video with us, and it was the result of a lot of work. “In honor of Charles Berthoud’s recent Bass Player Magazine cover, I wanted to perform one of my favorite pieces of his: ‘Cello Strings on Bass Sound Unbelievable’,” he shared. “I arranged this for Standard Tuning so I could play it on the Whale: playing it on fretless was a huge challenge, but it’s really fun to play and was totally worth the effort. In addition, I was fortunate enough to be able to get a hold of Charles who gave me his blessing not only to cover the song, but also to do a tutorial with tab, which I’ll be releasing in the next couple weeks.”
MUSIC
No Treble

Motörhead Releases “The Löst Tapes, Vol. 2”

Motörhead celebrated the late Lemmy Kilmister’s birthday last month by releasing the second volume of their Löst Tapes series. The album features a previously unreleased concert from Norwich UEA that was captured on their Snake Bite Love tour in 1998. The blistering set sees the band in...
ROCK MUSIC

