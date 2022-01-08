Going forward

Proverbs 29.18 “Where there is no vision the people perish. “Everyone needs a strategy. You may be 25 or 85 years in age. Who cares? Probably the only one who cares about your age is you. Your age either tells you that you are too young or too old. Remember, age is only a number. We have to put numbers aside and go with our hearts. If God is in it then don’t worry about the number.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO