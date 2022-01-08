Going forward

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen I sit down to write the words for this space, it seems like there are always a...

What I learned in 2021

I learned that we have what it takes to overcome this pandemic, that vaccinations work, even if they don’t prevent breakthrough infections, and that if we were unified in our efforts, we would be past COVID by now. I learned that we weren’t able to accomplish this because a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

GOP election needs could dominate 2022 Georgia session

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s General Assembly opens for business Monday with Republican primary politics shaping the agenda. Gov. Brian Kemp is facing internal challengers and some other key Republicans are reaching for higher office. That could mean a race to the right ahead of the May 24 primary. With former President Donald Trump opposing Kemp […]
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Biden dives into battle on voting rights in Georgia speech

President Joe Biden plunges into a historic, politically explosive battle on voting reforms Tuesday with a speech in Georgia, the heart of the US civil rights struggle. - Georgia played a key role in the epic US journey from slavery through to the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and '60s. 
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How democracy gets eroded – lessons from a Nixon expert

By Ken Hughes Now that a full year has passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, the 2020 election and the republic, it’s evident that the attack never really ended. Instead, it spread out to other, less visible, more vulnerable targets. Donald Trump had hoped to reverse his election loss in a […] The post How democracy gets eroded – lessons from a Nixon expert appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
Lakeland Gazette

Develop a plan for 2022

Proverbs 29.18 “Where there is no vision the people perish. “Everyone needs a strategy. You may be 25 or 85 years in age. Who cares? Probably the only one who cares about your age is you. Your age either tells you that you are too young or too old. Remember, age is only a number. We have to put numbers aside and go with our hearts. If God is in it then don’t worry about the number.
RELIGION
creators.com

Moving Forward

Independents are now America's largest group of voters. After George Bush's presidency, fewer people called themselves Republicans. After Obama's, fewer called themselves Democrats. How will these independents vote?. Andrew Yang hopes they'll vote for him. In my latest video, the former Democrat explains why he's started a new party, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

