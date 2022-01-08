Going forward

1776 Action is ramping up the fight against "anti-American indoctrination" in schools. More than 300 politicians have already signed their "patriotic education" pledge. Soon they will launch a portal to show which candidates and public officials have signed. A group with ties to Donald Trump allies, Newt Gingrich and Ben...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) predicted "there's a chance" Republicans, once they retake back the House following the 2022 midterm elections, would likely move to impeach President Biden, arguing there are "multiple grounds to consider" for impeachment. During the latest episode of his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," Cruz was asked...
I learned that we have what it takes to overcome this pandemic, that vaccinations work, even if they don’t prevent breakthrough infections, and that if we were unified in our efforts, we would be past COVID by now. I learned that we weren’t able to accomplish this because a...
With all political indicators pointing toward a Republican romp in this year’s elections, every GOP candidate ought to be pressed to take firm, no-nonsense positions regarding what happened a year ago in Washington.
First, do they believe President Joe Biden was really elected?
With the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon, Michelle Obama has issued a call to action through her organization When We All Vote to protect voting rights and set an ambitious goal to register a million new voters across the country. "From Georgia and Florida to Iowa and Texas, states...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s General Assembly opens for business Monday with Republican primary politics shaping the agenda. Gov. Brian Kemp is facing internal challengers and some other key Republicans are reaching for higher office. That could mean a race to the right ahead of the May 24 primary. With former President Donald Trump opposing Kemp […]
President Joe Biden plunges into a historic, politically explosive battle on voting reforms Tuesday with a speech in Georgia, the heart of the US civil rights struggle. -
Georgia played a key role in the epic US journey from slavery through to the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and '60s.
By Ken Hughes Now that a full year has passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, the 2020 election and the republic, it’s evident that the attack never really ended. Instead, it spread out to other, less visible, more vulnerable targets. Donald Trump had hoped to reverse his election loss in a […]
The post How democracy gets eroded – lessons from a Nixon expert appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ATLANTA — Advocates from several Georgia voting rights organizations came together Monday afternoon to urge President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to take action ahead of their visit to Atlanta Tuesday. The voting coalition is made up of representatives from Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Atlanta North Georgia...
Proverbs 29.18 “Where there is no vision the people perish. “Everyone needs a strategy. You may be 25 or 85 years in age. Who cares? Probably the only one who cares about your age is you. Your age either tells you that you are too young or too old. Remember, age is only a number. We have to put numbers aside and go with our hearts. If God is in it then don’t worry about the number.
Independents are now America's largest group of voters. After George Bush's presidency, fewer people called themselves Republicans. After Obama's, fewer called themselves Democrats. How will these independents vote?. Andrew Yang hopes they'll vote for him. In my latest video, the former Democrat explains why he's started a new party, the...
