Wrapping or painting very young tree trunks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany are buying young trees this time of year. They’re taken home, planted and...

thelandonline.com

Poinsettias can live long and grow big with the right care

So many colors to choose from. Remember when there was only red?. Poinsettias are considered in the plant industry as a temporary plant and usually sold in what appears to be a container that is too small. This makes the plant look larger! Consequently, it may need watering every day.
How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
Bakersfield Californian

Enjoy free lesson in pruning fruit trees

All are invited to the annual fruit tree pruning demonstrations on Wednesday at the UC Cooperative Extension office. Ag adviser and "all around nice guy" Mohammad Yaghmour will lead the free demonstration that will cover apricot, cherry and peach trees as well as tips on how to prune grapevines. There...
Apartment Therapy

A One Room Schoolhouse from the 1800s Is Now an Incredibly Cute and Cozy Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Elizaville, New York (Hudson Valley) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home was a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s (circa 1860) that served children in the surrounding Hudson Valley farming community. The head teacher used to live upstairs amongst the books! Some time ago it was converted into a living space and we’ve put the finishing touches on it as a petite space to share with friends, visitors, and a micro-shoot location for small local makers. We wanted to show appreciation for its unique past but still comfortable and not stuffy. We used to live in Brooklyn and designed the space with that in mind, but now we live full-time in a nearby Greek Revival farmhouse. Another project! Because we just can’t help falling in love with old homes.
Family Handyman

9 Best Paint Edging Tools for Painting Trim

When painting a room, the biggest hassle is trimming around baseboards and ceilings. Work smarter, not harder, by picking the right paint edging tool. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Shreya Poudel

Victoria water lily: Giant leaf that can support a human

Victoria Cruziana in a lily pond in front of the Missouri Linnean Temple Botanical Garden. A woman stands on the leaves of a lily pond in front of the Linnean Building in Missouri Gardens. At Shuangxi Grounds in Taipei, Taiwan, visitors can spend time in the water to watch frogs emerge from large lilies at a special subway reporting exhibit from the City Park and Street Lights Authority (PSLO).
Frederick News-Post

Nature Notes: Why does oak leaf litter linger?

Have you ever noticed that oak forests tend to have much more leaf litter on the ground than other forests? This is because oak leaves decompose at a much slower rate than most other leaves. Oaks, beech and chestnut leaves have higher tannin and lignin levels than most other species...
fox2detroit.com

Painted By Pinson

Working from home during the covid shutdown, I discovered a new skill: renovating vintage and antique furniture! Responding to viewer's request to put my techniques online, I created this video for you of a vintage table flip. Over the course of a week, I primed, sanded and panted while shooting and editing the video.In this Weather or Not, we'll highlight one of my projects, Painted by Pinson.
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Antelope Valley Press

It’s time to plant your bareroot trees and shrubs

Tomorrow is the beginning of selling and planting bareroot trees and shrubs. Some nurseries sell bareroot plants with the roots placed in plastic bags filled with sawdust. Some full-service retail nurseries still sell bareroot plants that are placed in planters filled with sawdust to keep the roots moist. Bareroot plants...
thespruce.com

What Is a Specimen Tree? How to Add One to Your Yard

Specimen trees are an integral part of any landscape design. They can be dramatic or subtle, large or small, ornamental or plain, tall or rounded. They're usually planted alone, as opposed to in groups or rows, to add visual interest or seasonal splendor (say, flowering cherry blossoms to cut for spring decor, or a Japanese maple for autumn color). Depending on your location, space, needs and preferences, there's an infinite variety of specimen trees to choose from.
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
homedit.com

40 Bedroom Paint Colors To Refresh Your Space for Spring!

Springtime is here, and it’s time to start refreshing your home with new bedroom paint colors. Clean up and add a new coat of paint or two to breathe life back into your personal space. With these 40 bedroom paint colors, you’ll be able to transform your sacred abode...
The US Sun

I ordered a huge, fluffy rug from Shein to make my bedroom cosier but when my order arrived all I could do was laugh

ONLINE shopping is great when you want to look for items that won't rob your bank account. However, this shopper was left in hysterics after ordering a fluffy rug from Shein. Trying to make her bedroom cosier, the TikToker user, @helloheatherhey, decided to have a scroll online, where she stumbled upon a white rug on Shein's website.
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Decorative Bathroom Mirror Ideas That'll Open Up Your Space, No Matter How Small

Mirrors can work wonders in any room, especially your bathroom. Sure, practicality should always be top of mind, but the very best bathroom mirrors also serve as decorative statements, turning even the simplest of spaces into a stylish haven. Look at these bathroom mirror ideas, for example: Many of the following designs tap into your bathroom's existing aesthetic (modern, traditional or rustic) while others bring a whole new personality. All the while, these mirrors — some framed, others frameless — bounce the natural and overhead light, ultimately making it feel even more spacious than it really is.
