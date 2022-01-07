ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 13 Best New Songs This Week

By Robby Seabrook III
105.1 The Block
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for...

1051theblock.com

MetalSucks

Voivod Debut New Song “Paranormalium”

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have released a new single, “Paranormalium.”. “Paranormalium” will serve as the opening track on Voivod’s upcoming studio album, Synchro Anarchy, out worldwide on February 11, 2022 via Century Media Records. Voivod guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain checked in with the following comment...
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

7 New Songs Out Today

JOLIETTE - "CONTRALUZ" Mexico City screamo band Joliette are back with their first new song since 2019's Luz Devora, "Contraluz," and it's a towering song that finds them nailing the heavy/beautiful divide expertly. -- LEIKELI47 - "CHITTY BANG" Back in 2020, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 released the new song "Zoom" and...
MUSIC
Genius

The Genius Community’s 50 Best Songs Of 2021

Between recovering from a year locked inside and trying to readjust to some semblance of normal life, this year has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Luckily, an impressive batch of new music was there to help us cope. From the biggest names in music to rising stars like Clairo, Arooj...
MUSIC
Phoenix New Times

The Five Best Songs From Phoenix Musicians in December

Another year has ended. With some folks already looking forward to the big events of 2022, music fans are instead eyeing the most anticipated album releases. But don't forget that new music keeps coming out each and every week, and various local bands closed out December by releasing several great singles and albums. Some were packed with holiday joy, and others tended for celebrations of all that is loud and crunchy. Either way, here are our picks for the best songs of the month.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gunna
Complex

Best New Music This Week: The Weeknd, Gunna, Earl Sweatshirt, and More

We made it through the first week of 2022, and there’s a lot of music to be excited about To kick things off the right way, the Weeknd dropped his new album, Dawn FM, featuring standout tracks like, “Out of Time.” Gunna is back with his long-awaited album, DS4EVER, featuring a great collaboration with Future and Young Thug on “Pushin P.” And 2 Chainz is gearing up for a new album cycle with “Million Dollars Worth of Game” featuring 42 Dugg. This week’s list also includes new songs from NBA YoungBoy, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.
MUSIC
Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50: Best New Songs

New year, new music! It's the first Friday of 2022 and that means that it's time to get back on track with some new releases. From danceable amapiano sounds to head-nodding trap, and spine-tingling R&B, our Highsnobiety Soundsystem has got you covered with the 50 best new songs that you need now. Starting with our top 5 tracks below!
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Moldy Roses!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new song by California pop-punks Moldy Roses! The song is called "Friends" and was produced, mixed, and engineered by Kyle McAulay of Spanish Love Songs and mastered by Nick Townsend. Speaking to Punknews vocalist and guitarist Quin Manchester said of the track,
FULLERTON, CA
genreisdead.com

Muse To Release New Song ‘Won’t Stand Down’ Next Week

The UK rockers have announced that their new single, “Won’t Back Down,” will be released Thursday, January 13th. Frontman Matt Bellamy previously teased the song during an Instagram livestream over the holidays where he and his son played a snippet from his car radio. And if you couldn’t guess from the chugging guitars and ripping screams, this looks to be Muse’s heaviest offering yet.
MUSIC
105.1 The Block

The Break Presents – BabyTron

When a rapper stays true to themself, it will take them far in their career. BabyTron, a 21-year-old Michigan rapper who first got hot locally then began to take the internet by storm, has never tried to fit into a mold. He dons long hair and shades that make him look like an indie rock singer, but BabyTron is a wise-cracking, money-making rapper who possesses coolness in droves. His lyrics draw obscure pop culture references from movies, television and pro sport. The Midwest artist's whip-smart cleverness and sense of humor has also turned him into an internet darling who rises up the ranks by the month. Three months after his late October project, Bin Reaper 2, was released, BabyTron jumped on Instagram to talk to XXL about his path to this point, his upcoming plans and how he remained focus for The Break Live.
MUSIC
NME

BTS’ ‘Butter’ was the best-selling song of 2021 in the US

BTS‘ summer single ‘Butter’ has been revealed to be the best-selling song of 2021 in the United States. On January 7 KST, Billboard released the 2021 year-end list for their Top Digital Song Sales chart, made in accordance with data from MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music). The chart features the Top 75 best-selling singles for the year of 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
People

Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M for Role in Friday Sequel Due to 'Religious Reasons'

Ice Cube claims his Friday costar Chris Tucker turned down $12 million to reprise his role in the sequel. The duo's 1995 comedy was a hit, spawning two sequels: 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next. Tucker, however, did not return to play Smokey in the subsequent films because of what Ice Cube, who was also a producer on the movies, said were "religious reasons."
MOVIES
Vibe

50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States. “They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind James Mtume's Cause of Death: R&B Trailblazer was 76

James Mtume, a famed record producer, percussionist, and a trailblazer in the R&B genre, has passed away at the age of 76. Journalist Dyana Williams confirmed the tragic news online by writing, "James Mtume has transitioned." At the time of this writing, his cause of death remains a mystery. Mtume...
MUSIC

