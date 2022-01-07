The 13 Best New Songs This Week

When a rapper stays true to themself, it will take them far in their career. BabyTron, a 21-year-old Michigan rapper who first got hot locally then began to take the internet by storm, has never tried to fit into a mold. He dons long hair and shades that make him look like an indie rock singer, but BabyTron is a wise-cracking, money-making rapper who possesses coolness in droves. His lyrics draw obscure pop culture references from movies, television and pro sport. The Midwest artist's whip-smart cleverness and sense of humor has also turned him into an internet darling who rises up the ranks by the month. Three months after his late October project, Bin Reaper 2, was released, BabyTron jumped on Instagram to talk to XXL about his path to this point, his upcoming plans and how he remained focus for The Break Live.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO