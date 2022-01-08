ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge in Lil Mosey’s Rape Case Blocks His Lawyers From Using Previous Acts of Consensual Sex as a Defense – Report

By Aleia Woods
 1 day ago
The latest development in Lil Mosey's rape case has been revealed and it could have a severe effect on the outcome of the West Coast rapper's case. According to a report from TMZ on Friday (Jan. 7), Judge James W. Lawyer, who is presiding over Mosey's case, has prohibited the Washington...

