Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 419: Rated T for Teen

Last year, Sony and PlayStation revealed that a new, next-generation VR system is coming. Today, during Sony’s CES 2022 Keynote, they officially revealed PlayStation VR2 and the new VR controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. Senior Vice President, Platform Experience said “PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before. With the headset on and controllers in hand, players will feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other – thanks to the creativity of the game worlds being built by our world-class developers, and the latest technology incorporated into the hardware.” PlayStation VR2 builds on the innovations brought on from PS5 and offers a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO