Giant cyclones around the poles of the solar system's largest planet are generated by the same forces that move water in Earth's oceans, a new study has found. Jupiter's gargantuan polar cyclones, which are up to 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) across, were first spotted in 2016 by NASA's probe Juno. Since then, scientists have speculated that these storms are driven by convection, the process known from Earth in which hotter air expands and rises to higher, colder and denser altitudes. Until now, however, they couldn't prove the existence of this process on Jupiter.

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO