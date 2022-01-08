ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula’s ‘Hot-N-Ready’ Pizzas Are No Longer $5

Long, exhausting days at work, kids' birthday parties, large gatherings, these situations have called for the $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas to the rescue for many, many years here in Missoula. That convenient price is now just fond memory as the pizza staple has raised the price at all of their stores...

