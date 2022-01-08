Missoula’s ‘Hot-N-Ready’ Pizzas Are No Longer $5

Mother Nature teased us a bit to start our winter. We saw a little bit of snow here and some flakes there, but we didn't really get that big dump to announce that winter has officially arrived. All was pretty calm on the snow front, then we ended up having a white Christmas, and now we're just coming off of our snowiest 48 hours of the winter. I actually love the snow, aside from the chapped lips, kids not being able to find their gloves, front steps that become deathtraps, and having to rescue my wife because of her non-winter vehicle.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO