Enjoy watching the Reba McEntire "Consider Me Gone" music video that was her longest lasting #! hit on the country music chart.... The Reba McEntire Consider Me Gone song was released in 2009 as the second single from her thirty-third studio album “Keep On Loving You”. The song reached #1 on the Billboard country singles charts for the week of January 2, 2010. This song also became McEntire’s twenty-fourth number-one single and her longest-lasting number one at four weeks.

