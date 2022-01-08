ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Frank Vogel Undaunted by LA's Tough Remaining Schedule

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gz9lw_0dgSLIF300

The Lakers need to make up ground in the Western Conference and it will not be an easy task. Los Angeles has an incredibly tough schedule for the rest of the year.

Head Coach Frank Vogel is undaunted by the Lakers strength-of-schedule.

“I don’t really worry about it too much. I feel like we have a group, especially when we get healthy, that is going to be able to compete with anybody in the league when we play to our ability. The schedule doesn’t really change if that’s your mindset. If you play to your ability, you can beat anyone. We feel that way about our group.”

A veteran team like the Lakers should be unfazed by remaining schedule rankings. The Lakers still have eight games against the Western Conference royalty: Golden State (3), Phoenix (2), Utah (3).

To Vogel’s point, the return of Anthony Davis will be a big boost for the Lakers. Getting an All-NBA player back into your lineup rarely, if ever, negatively affects a team’s performance.

Vogel isn’t expending a ton of energy on perusing the Lakers upcoming schedule.

"We don’t really spend a lot of time focusing on that and we’ll just play the games as they come."

The Lakers have won four-in-a-row and six of their last seven. They’ll cap off their five game homestand with a talented Grizzlies team on Sunday.

Vogel and the Lakers aren’t worried about the long haul. They’re taking it one mile at a time.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ESPN

The NBA's most unbreakable records, including marks by Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James and Hakeem Olajuwon

When the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App), the team and the NBA will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Lakers' 33-game winning streak in the 1971-72 season, regarded as one of the most unbreakable records in NBA history. It was Jan. 7, 1972, when the Lakers beat the Hawks 134-90 to run the streak to 33 games before falling in Milwaukee two nights later.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
AllLakers

Lakers: Malik Monk's Versatility is Changing Everything For Los Angeles

Malik Monk has been one of the best surprises for the Lakes this season. Brought over from Charlotte, many envisioned Monk as a role player who would come off of the bench and provide range to a team desperately in need of shooters. Instead, they found a starter who can make plays happen all over the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference
AllLakers

Lakers: Avery Bradley Sets the Defensive Tone for LA Says Lebron James

Lakers guard Avery Bradley has been a key piece to a dominant Lakers lineup combination. Bradley along with LeBron, Westbrook, Johnson, and Monk, have posted a 127.5 offensive rating when on the court together. Bradley has contributed offensively , but his defense is his calling card. He's the driving force...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers make major decisions on Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley

The Los Angeles Lakers will guarantee the contracts for Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves for the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season, effective on Friday afternoon. Neither decision is particularly surprising nor challenging, considering how the season has played out thus far. Reaves and Bradley have become key staples in the Lakers‘ ever-changing rotation, and have been two of the team’s better two-way players.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
FanSided

The Bulls should thank the Los Angeles Lakers for these 3 guards

Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves Contract Updates

The Lakers have had a few important decisions to make this week. By Friday, L.A. needed to choose if they wanted to keep point guard Avery Bradley, and shooting guard Austin Reaves on the roster. According to NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, both of their contracts will become fully guaranteed by Friday at 2:00 p.m. PT before L.A. faces off against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
971
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy