Precious is quite the character. At 8.5-years-old, she’ll gladly ask for love when she’s ready, just the same as she’ll let you know when she’s over it. She sits back and watches a lot, and she likes to soak in her surroundings. Precious has lived with a cat before and could potentially do it again — it just depends on the cat. Give this gal a try and you’ll be thankful. She is full of personality and makes you laugh. She may not be a cat that always wants to snuggle, but she will happily spend time with you and be your buddy. Let’s find this gal a new home for the new year; she deserves it!

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO