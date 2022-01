As Palmetto politicos emerge from their holiday break, a special election to fill a Florence County, South Carolina Senate seat vacated by the death of legislative leader Hugh Leatherman is ramping up. This race has become a classic “outsider versus insider” affair – with a veteran member of the S.C. House of Representatives honoring the legacy of the late liberal politician and a local businessman hoping to provide an alternative to the state’s failed status quo (of which Leatherman was the preeminent architect over the past two decades).

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO