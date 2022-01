MISSISSIPPI — A bill that would drastically change Mississippi marijuana laws is before the legislature now. Right now, if someone is caught with more than 30 grams of marijuana, it’s a criminal offense. The first time it happens you won’t go to jail, but you will have a misdemeanor charge on your record. You will also have to pay a fine that would cost you anywhere between $100 and $250.

