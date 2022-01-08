Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh Discuss Ben Roethlisberger's Impact on Steelers-Ravens Rivalry

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens will host Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger one final time in a historic 18-year career. And as the storied rivalry closes a chapter, both head coaches want one thing to be known.

"Make no mistake, this series is special because of the men that have played in it," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Guys like Ben pitting his skills against [Terrell] Suggs. Guys like Hines [Ward] pitting his skills against Ed Reed. You could go on and on and on."

As Roethlisberger's career comes to an end, most of the team, and opponents, are reflecting on his Hall of Fame run. That includes Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who couldn't agree more with Tomlin's statement.

"There's a lot of plays when you feel like you've been gut-punched," Harbaugh said, looking back on Roethlisberger career against the Ravens. "He'll scramble out to the left, usually in the red zone. I remember those plays. Or he'll hit somebody on the sideline, 22-yards down the field tippy-toeing out of bounds for a huge first down completion."

While both teams are focused on their playoff hopes, there's a sense of emotion that this is Roethlisberger's final game. And if Big Ben's final game is a victory over the Ravens, it's as suiting as they come for the Canton-bound quarterback.

"I often tell the young guys a story about the time he got his nose broken in Baltimore, and he came to the sideline during the timeout and said 'how do I look?' You know? It's just it is what it is," Tomlin said. "It's the story of the men. Those gold jacket guys, those guys that have unique talent, but it goes beyond their unique talent, they have unique will and those wills were on display with the likes of Ray Lewis and Alan Faneca and others. The list just goes on and on. The quality men have been a part of both organizations that have pit their skills against one another in significant game makes this series what it is."

