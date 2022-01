Fresh off the heels of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV’s reveal via a virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 video feed, General Motors Chair and CEO, Mary Barra, stunned with a Steve Jobs’-like “Just one more thing” moment when she revealed there will be a new $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox Electric Vehicle (EV) and larger Chevrolet Blazer EV SUVs coming in Fall 2023. That’s right, General Motors isn’t playing around as they are bringing us electric crossovers sooner rather than later, starting with the Chevrolet Equinox EV that may have a range of 300 miles or more. Additionally, GM will be bringing us heavy-duty pickup trucks alongside the new Silverado and the GMC Sierra EV not-so-distant cousin to the Silverado.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO