Report: Steelers Release DT Isaiah Buggs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The former sixth-round pick has played 29 games in three seasons, including nine starts. This season, he started six games but has not been active since Week 11 due to injuries and health inactives.

He was ruled out this week with a late-week illness.

The Steelers are limited on the defensive line but Buggs' release will boost playing time for rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk and backup Henry Mondeaux. Pittsburgh also has made practice squad defensive tackle Daniel Archibong active this season.

Buggs will be on waivers for 24 hours before becoming a free agent.

