ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

OTM Open Thread 1/8: It is Saturday

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Saturday everyone. Both the Bruins and Celtics are in action tonight, with...

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Klay Thompson News

It’s been 575 days since Klay Thompson played in an NBA game. On Sunday, that changes. Per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is set to make his 2021 season debut against the Cavaliers tomorrow night. “Here we go,” Woj tweeted. “After two years away, Golden State Warriors guard Klay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA GPP Pivots: Saturday 1/8

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Point Guard. Mike Conley - Utah Jazz (vs. Indiana Pacers) With...
NBA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Basketball Saturday Reaction Show 1/8 | The College Basketball Experience (Ep. 85)

The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to a wild college basketball Saturday. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) break down all the big college basketball stories and key in on what exactly happened on this college basketball Saturday. Is Nate Watson and the Providence Friars officially legit contenders in the Big East? Are the Miami Hurricanes and Kameron McGusty the biggest winners this Saturday after knocking off Duke in Durham? Are Jabari Smith and the Auburn Tigers legit title contenders? Are the Purdue Boilermakers and Jaden Ivey perhaps counterfeit? Are Davion Warren and the Texas Tech Red Raiders the story of the weekend after knocking off Kansas? Can the Houston Cougars and Josh Carlton continue to win despite all the major injuries? Will Alondes Williams and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons contend for the ACC Championship this year? What happened with Keon Ellis and the Alabama Crimson Tide? We talk it all and more on this special edition episode of The College Basketball Experience.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Over the Monster

Most Exciting Prospect

I'm going to give away my age here, but way back when, there was really only one way to keep up with the minor leagues, and that was a subscription to the Sporting News, which I had. In 1973, the Sox dropped off a bit from their near miss the season before. But I happened to notice down on the farm, there was a young kid, knocking the cover off the ball. His stats were unbelievable. He was at AA that season. In 1974 he moved up to AAA Pawtucket and was now on everyone's radar. He was so dominant that year. I could not wait for him to get the call to Fenway. He finally did in August of that year. Despite missing the last 3 weeks of the AAA season, he still won the IL triple crown and was the Sporting News' Minor League Player of the Year.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy