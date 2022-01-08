Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out

An overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.The magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 1:45 a.m. in Menyuan Autonomous Hui County in Qinghai province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The epicenter was about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the provincial capital, Xining, in a mountainous area that is 3,659 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level.Nighttime video posted online by CGTN, the overseas arm of state broadcaster CCTV, showed furniture and ceiling lamps swaying and livestock suddenly standing up and moving in its...
