Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out

At least 22 people have died after becoming trapped in their vehicles amid heavy snowfall in Pakistan.Ten men, ten children and two women were among the dead in the mountain resort town of Murree, officials said. Police said at least six people froze to death in their cars as temperatures fell to –8C overnight. Many of the victims are said to have suffered from hypothermia. Atiq Ahmed, an Islamabad police officer, said eight were from the family of fellow police officer Naveed Iqbal, who was also killed. Around 1,000 vehicles became trapped during a blizzard and rescue workers have...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO