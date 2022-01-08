ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NILSU: Three Tigers crack On3's top 100 rankings for NIL

By Patrick Conn
 1 day ago
The game changed for collegiate athletes on July 1, 2021. On this day, they could finally cash in on their name, image and likeness. Prior to this date, athletes couldn’t make money and maintain their amateur status as NCAA athletes.

Players such as Spencer Rattler launched his own logo. We saw DJ Uiagalelei in Dr. Pepper commercials. Even LSU quarterback Myles Brennan got into the action: He was given a new truck to represent the Ford trucks brand for a local car dealership.

Recently, On3 launched its NIL coverage with the top 100 athletes and what they could earn. It was based on their popularity and social media following.

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

A trio of LSU Tigers made the list. At No. 49 is LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who recently declared for the NFL draft.

Details:

  • On3 NIL Evaluation: $181K
  • IG Followers: 151K

Next is the quarterback who removed his name from the transfer portal and will return in 2022, Myles Brennan. He comes in at No. 72.

Details:

  • On3 NIL Evaluation: $144K
  • IG Followers: 86K
  • TikTok Followers: 181
  • Twitter Followers: 22K

Finally, we have another quarterback, freshman Garrett Nussmeier. He completed his first season with the Tigers and saw limited action. He ranks as the No. 84 player on the list.

Details:

  • On3 NIL Evaluation: $128K
  • IG Followers: 33K
  • TikTok Followers: 258K
  • Twitter Followers: 9.3K

