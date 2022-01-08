ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

States scramble to keep up with COVID surge

KCTV 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStates are scrambling to keep up with...

www.kctv5.com

AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kurv.com

Surge In COVID Case Keeping Weslaco ISD Closed For Extra Week

The rapid spread of the coronavirus will keep Weslaco students out of school for another week. A surge in COVID cases is prompting the Weslaco ISD to extend its winter break. The district announced Sunday campuses will stay closed through this Friday with classes to resume next Monday, January 10th.
WESLACO, TX
FOX8 News

‘It’s spiked really quickly’; Triad doctors struggle to keep up with latest surge in COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health doctors and nurses are feeling the strain of yet another wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations.  “Last week is in no comparison to this week,” said Sabrina Newsome, the nursing director for Moses Cone Hospital’s Emergency Department.  There are currently 175 COVID-19 patients receiving care in the health system. One week […]
GREENSBORO, NC
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor Says Current COVID Surge in the US Is Unprecedented

A lot of people were hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic was approaching its end, that 2022 would bring its end, that the Omicron variant would be significantly less dangerous than previous strains, and so on. But unfortunately, the reality is there once again to shatter our dreams. There’s no sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greenfield Daily Reporter

COVID testing struggles to keep up with demand

HANCOCK COUNTY — As COVID-19’s latest quickly spreading variant renews an importance on testing for the virus, supply struggles to keep up with demand. Recent traveling and gathering for holidays have only exacerbated that challenge. Hancock County has several locations to get tested for free, but getting an appointment can mean waiting a week or more. While at-home tests fly off shelves, the federal government continues with a plan to give out more than half a billion kits, although it will be several more weeks before they’re available.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
News 12

Gov. Hochul aims to keep kids in school amid COVID-19 surge

Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a new step to keep our children in school. The governor wants to provide every student with a rapid test before returning to school next week. The kits come as the White House prepares to send out 500 million at-home tests to states early next month.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Healthline

Experts Say There Could Be a Quick End to the COVID-19 Omicron Surge

The United States is now averaging more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. However, experts say they expect those numbers to drop significantly in the next few weeks as they have done recently in the United Kingdom and South Africa. They...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan

Japan and the U.S. have reached a "basic agreement" to prohibit U.S. soldiers from leaving their bases in an effort to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, AP reports. Why it matters: The agreement comes days after Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Colds may give protection against virus, as PM considering cutting isolation to five days

The body’s natural defences built in response to some common colds could help protect against Covid-19, a new study has found.Scientists from Imperial College London found that people with high levels of T-cells – parts of the body’s immune system that target infected cells – that had developed to fight common colds caused by other coronaviruses were less likely to catch Covid.The scientists said the study could help with future vaccines as it suggests they could target different parts of the virus that are less susceptible to mutations.Boris Johnson confirmed that the government was considering cutting the period...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization said Thursday that a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a “tsunami.” However, the number of weekly recorded […]
WEATHER
CBS Chicago

Essential Workers At Local Market In South Shore Keep Stepping Up Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Essential workers have helped us get through wave after wave of the pandemic, and now, they’re also being impacted by the Omicron surge. Sources within the Chicago Fire Department told us they have as many as 300 members on the sick roll call from the virus right now. Thankfully, they tell us the sick calls are not impacting services. But what about other essential services? On Tuesday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot visited Local Market Foods, in the Jeffery Plaza shopping center in South Shore, with a look at how workers there have been coping. A total of 120 employees...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

More dangerous variants could emerge from soaring Omicron cases, says WHO

The spread of Covid-19 cases related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of new and more dangerous variants, a World Health Organisation official has warned. “The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant,” WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood said on Tuesday.Since the highly-contagious variant was first detected in November, it has emerged in at least 128 countries.“Omicron is lethal, it can cause death ... Maybe a little bit less than Delta, but who is to say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Fully vaccinated people who catch COVID have 'super immunity'

With Omicron quickly taking over from Delta as the dominant variant here in the UK, and over 89 thousand new cases reported yesterday alone, many of us are becoming increasingly (and understandably) concerned. But, it seems there's a small silver lining amidst all the bad news, with a new study indicating that fully vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 might have "super immunity".
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH

