Austintown-Fitch Athlete Cam Smith Talks Recruiting Interests and Potential Visits

The Pac-12 upped the ante in a big way before the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle. USC hired Lincoln Riley, who’s at worst a top five head coach in the country in terms of recruiting. Then, Oregon hired Dan Lanning, who’s put together a staff that while might not be that impressive in terms of on-field development, they can recruit with the best. It shouldn’t be out of the question for both of those schools to put together top 10 classes on a year-to-year basis. Washington needs to keep pace.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO