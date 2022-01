Drew McIntyre recalled during an interview with CBS Sports about wrestling WWE Hall Of Famer Honky Tonk Man and D’Lo Brown as a teenager and before he was signed to WWE. “I think it was 16 or 17 when I wrestled Honky Tonk Man. He was willing to take one fall. I remember him telling me, ‘Choose your one bump wisely.’ And then he didn’t go down on his own finishing move, The Shake, Rattle, and Roll. He wasn’t willing to bump on his own finish, but he gave me one bump earlier in the match, which I’m very happy about,” McIntyre stated. “Marty (Jannetty), I remember putting in a heck of a shift. D’Lo Brown is still floating around backstage, doing some producer work. I’m sure he’d be ready to get back in the ring.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO